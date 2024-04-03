Buffalo Bills Trade Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans

The Buffalo Bills have traded their top receiving threat, Stefon Diggs, to the Houston Texans. The deal was agreed upon on April 3, 2024. Diggs has been a key player for the Bills and his departure will have a significant impact on the team's offense.

Stefon Diggs’ trade sets up 2024 matchup vs. brother, Trevon DiggsTrevon Diggs missed out on the chance to face his older brother, All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, last year when a torn ACL prematurely ended his 2023...

