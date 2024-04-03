Seinfeld Producer Lists $17.75 Million Los Angeles Mansion

Seinfeld producer Andrew Scheinman has listed his sprawling Los Angeles property for $17.75 million. The luxury mansion boasts six beds, nine baths, and spans 7,200 square feet. The exterior features a lavish and modern architectural design, with a manicured garden and 150 trees for privacy.

