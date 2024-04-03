Buffalo Bills trade Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans in blockbuster deal

The Buffalo Bills reportedly found a new home for wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs will head to the Houston Texans in a blockbuster trade that ends a spectacular tenure the wide receiver had in Buffalo, ESPN reported Wednesday. It’s the second time Diggs has been traded in his career. The Bills initially acquired him from the Minnesota Vikings.

Buffalo will also receive a 2025 second-round pick via the Vikings and the Texans will get a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick, according to the report. Diggs emerged as a top receiver in the NFL once he was paired up with quarterback Josh Allen. He became a four-time Pro Bowler and was an All-Pro during his time in Buffalo. He had two seasons of double-digit touchdown catches and recorded four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, extending his streak to six consecutive years with the tota

