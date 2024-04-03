Buffalo Bills to Trade Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans

The Buffalo Bills are finalizing a trade to send star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports. The Bills will receive a 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings) in exchange for Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. ESPN was the first to report the news. Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowler, had 107 receptions last season (the seventh-most in the NFL) for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 30-year-old is expected to provide a major boost for an already potent offense in Houston. The Texans ranked 12th in yards per game (342.4) and seventh in passing yards per game (245.5) thanks largely to NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud. The quarterback, selected No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions while leading Houston to the postseason. Diggs will be complemented by rising star receivers Nico Collins and Tank Del

