Texans to Acquire Stefon Diggs from Bills in Blockbuster Trade

The Houston Texans are set to acquire star wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills in a blockbuster trade. The Texans have been active in the offseason, previously trading for running back Joe Mixon and making defensive moves with Danielle Hunter.

Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowl receiver, will join an already talented offense led by quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Bills will receive draft-pick compensation, including a 2025 second-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings, in exchange for Diggs.

