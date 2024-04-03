Buffalo Bills trade Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans

The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has been traded by the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Blockbuster: Bills are finalizing a trade to send four-time Pro-Bowl WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for draft-pick compensation, sources tell ESPN.The Bills will reportedly receive the Vikings' 2025 second-round pick from the Texans, who acquired that pick from Minnesota in aDiggs, 30, has posted six straight 1,000-yard seasons.

He had at least eight touchdowns in all four of his seasons with the Bills, who acquired him from the Vikings in 2020 for the first-round pick that became All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Over nine seasons since being drafted in the fifth round by the Vikings in 2015, Diggs has racked up 810 receptions, 9,995 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns. Now, Diggs will join a blossoming Texans team led by rising second-year quarterback C.J. Strou

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Buffalo Bills to Trade Stefon Diggs to Houston TexansThe Buffalo Bills are finalizing a trade to send star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports. Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowler, had 107 receptions last season for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. The 30-year-old is expected to provide a major boost for an already potent offense in Houston.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Buffalo Bills agree to trade WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, AP source saysThe Buffalo Bills are trading their top receiving threat, Stefon Diggs, to the Houston Texans in a deal that was agreed to Wednesday, a source told The Associated Press.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Texans acquire star WR Stefon Diggs from Bills in blockbuster trade: ReportsThe Buffalo Bills reportedly are trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for a second-round pick.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Texans to acquire Stefon Diggs from Bills in stunning trade: reportThe Houston Texans acquired star wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, according to a report. Diggs had a few standout years in Buffalo.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Bills trade Stefon Diggs out of AFC East to TexansThe New York Jets do not have to worry as much about one of the best wide receivers in football, Stefon Diggs — or maybe Diggs does not have to worry as much

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Bills finalizing trade of star WR Stefon Diggs to TexansThe Bills are finalizing a trade to send four-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs to the Texans for draft-pick compensation, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »