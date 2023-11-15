Bethenny Frankel's BStrong Organization Delivers Aid to Crisis Victims

'I'm just one of those people that throws my entire body into everything that I do.' When you think of Bethenny Frankel, the first thing that probably comes to mind is Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City. But what may surprise you are the hundreds of millions of dollars her BStrong organization has delivered to people in crisis, such as for Ukrainian refugees and victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquakes.

'Hollywood is the land of bullsh**,' Frankel says about celebrities' responses to international tragedies. 'There are cool crises and not cool crises...bam, next week, it's something else.' But BStrong is 'gonna talk about things when they're not cool anymore.' Similarly, Frankel recently ruffled feathers over her call for reality television talent to unionize. 'It got picked up everywhere. And then I felt a responsibility.' That has led to a moment of 'reckoning' for industry leaders. 'Bravo is scared.' With everything Frankel is doing right now—including as a TikTok beauty influencer—she's not one to slack off. 'How you do anything is how you do everything.

