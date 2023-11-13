Hedge Fund Manager Michael Burry Adds Bearish Options Position on Semiconductors

Hedge fund manager Michael Burry has added a bearish options position on semiconductors in the third quarter, while other investors reduced their exposure to the sector. His Scion Asset Management's biggest new position was in bearish options on an ETF focused on semiconductors. The filings also showed that Burry's fund no longer held puts on the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500.

United States Headlines Read more: INVESTİNGCOM »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FXSTREETNEWS: Week Ahead: Bitcoin ETF approval this week, yay or nay?Bitcoin and Ethereum price rallies have paused over the weekend, allowing investors to take a step back and look at the big picture.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: Bitcoin hovers around $36,800 as the end of first ETF approval window loomsBitcoin price corrected lower over the weekend after marking fresh 2023 highs last week.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

COİNDESK: BlackRock Denies Filing for XRP ETFBlackRock has denied filing for an XRP exchange-traded fund ( ETF ) after an apparent false filing in Delaware. The confusion highlights the regulatory concerns around crypto manipulation.

Source: CoinDesk | Read more »

THEDAİLYBEAST: Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks bring a bracing comedic energy to Waiting for GodotMichael Shannon and Paul Sparks bring a bracing comedic energy to a “Waiting for Godot” that makes sense of the play’s various absurdities and resonant depth.

Source: thedailybeast | Read more »

BİLLBOARD: Michael Jr. and Tanya Trotter Earn First-Ever CMAs and Grammy NominationsMichael Jr. and Tanya Trotter have earned their first-ever CMAs and Grammy nominations. They also collaborated with a Tennessee whiskey brand and performed at the CMAs ceremony.

Source: billboard | Read more »

FOXNEWS: House Republicans accuse Michael Cohen of perjury, call for investigationHouse Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik are accusing former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen of committing perjury and 'knowingly' making false statements while testifying before Congress in 2019. They have called for an investigation into the matter.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »