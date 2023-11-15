HCA Healthcare Faces Lawsuit and Criticism Over Patient Care at Mission Hospital

Four years after it bought Mission Hospital, an 815-bed facility in Asheville, North Carolina, HCA Healthcare is under fire in the region, threatened with a lawsuit by the state attorney general and facing criticism from nurses and at least 124 current and former Mission doctors who say HCA, the nation’s largest for-profit hospital chain, is imperiling patient care at the facility in its pursuit of profits.

“Profits over people is not an ethic, model, or aspiration that can deliver the quality of care we all expect and deserve,” the doctors wrote in a letter to the independent monitor watching over management of the hospital. “We ask that hospital leadership look at economics as if people mattered.” On Oct. 31, the office of North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein wrote a letter to a foundation called Dogwood Health Trust, contending that HCA had violated the terms of the agreement it struck in 2019 when it bought Mission, a formerly nonprofit facilit

