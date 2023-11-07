NRA Shifts Focus Away from Gun Training Programs

The National Rifle Association (NRA) is shifting its focus away from teaching Americans how to handle guns, with spending on these programs dropping by 77 percent in less than a decade. While the NRA is known for its lobbying and campaign efforts, it is classified as a 'social welfare organization' by the IRS. The NRA Foundation, a partner nonprofit, provides grants to law enforcement, gun clubs, and school shooting programs.
These activities have helped boost the NRA brand and sustain its soft power apparatus
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »
Source: Investingcom | Read more »
Source: VanityFair | Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »
NEWSMAX: US Stock Futures Dip as Focus Shifts to Economic DataU.S. stock index futures edged lower Monday as investors awaited economic data later this week that could shape expectations around how long the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated.
Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »