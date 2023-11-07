NRA Shifts Focus Away from Gun Training Programs

The National Rifle Association (NRA) is shifting its focus away from teaching Americans how to handle guns, with spending on these programs dropping by 77 percent in less than a decade. While the NRA is known for its lobbying and campaign efforts, it is classified as a 'social welfare organization' by the IRS. The NRA Foundation, a partner nonprofit, provides grants to law enforcement, gun clubs, and school shooting programs.

These activities have helped boost the NRA brand and sustain its soft power apparatus

United States Headlines Read more: ROLLİNGSTONE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FXSTREETNEWS: AUD/USD consolidates near 0.6500 as focus shifts to RBA policyThe AUD/USD pair juggles in a narrow range near the psychological hurdle of 0.6500 in the early New York session.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: EUR/USD: Focus now shifts to 1.0640EUR/USD sees its upside impulse somewhat diminished for the time being, according to Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

INVESTİNGCOM: Virgin Galactic cuts 18% of workforce as focus shifts to Delta Class spaceshipsVirgin Galactic cuts 18% of workforce as focus shifts to Delta Class spaceships

Source: Investingcom | Read more »

VANİTYFAİR: GOP Shifts Focus Away from Impeaching BidenIn a closed-door meeting, the House Speaker apparently suggested that Republicans can de-prioritize ousting Biden, given his waning popularity in the polls.

Source: VanityFair | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: USD/CAD rebounds from 1.3800 as focus shifts to US Inflation dataThe USD/CAD pair rebounds after getting support near 1.3800 ahead of the United States inflation data for October.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

NEWSMAX: US Stock Futures Dip as Focus Shifts to Economic DataU.S. stock index futures edged lower Monday as investors awaited economic data later this week that could shape expectations around how long the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated.

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »