Nurses at Providence Everett Begin Five-Day Strike Over Chronic Understaffing

Following labor unrest at MultiCare and then Kaiser Permanente, now it's the nurses of Providence Everett's turn to put pressure on a healthcare system already strained to its breaking point. On Tuesday, nurses of Providence Regional Medical Center began the first day of a five-day strike to address "chronic understaffing" at two hospital campuses. A nationwide survey showed almost one-third of nurses are thinking about quitting.

The burnout and rapid pace of nurses retiring make contract negotiations for Providence nurses more important than ever. Members of the UFCW union marched outside both hospitals, calling for a fair contract

