Bay Area Residents Prepare for New Year's Celebrations Despite COVID-19 Surge

As the countdown to 2024 approaches, Dwayne Taylor — the founder of events company Taylor Productions — is preparing to celebrate. For nearly a decade he has hosted one of San Jose’s largest New Year’s parties. And for the first time since 2020, COVID-19 is finally feeling like less of an obstacle. “I’ve had it three times, and I’ve also had a lot of really close friends who passed away from COVID,” said Taylor, who suspended the parties in 2020 and 2021 before bringing it back last year.

“So if I thought for a second that this party would be a problem or a spreader event, I would have canceled it in a heartbeat.” Despite the persistent presence of COVID-19 and an ongoing surge — hospitalizations are up, and so is the virus’ presence in wastewater — many Bay Area residents are making the same calculu





OakTribNews » / 🏆 597. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Congress' first year ends with a whimper, and next year looks no betterThis Congress started with showy bluster, a bitter 15-round, multi-day spectacle to elect a House speaker, a Republican who vowed to "never quit," and then did just that. House lawmakers proceeded not only to oust the GOP speaker, they also punished their own colleagues with censures and expulsion, launched an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and were barely able to conduct the basics of governing by keeping federal offices from shuttering. While this first year of the 118th Congress was a historic one, thanks to the dizzying turmoil coming from the Republicans on the House side of the Capitol, next year is headed toward more of the same. With just 27 bills and resolutions signed into law, not counting a few board appointments, it's among the most do-nothing sessions of Congress in recent times. Hello headtopics.com administrator, You always provide useful information.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

New Laws in Effect for New Jersey in 2024A number of bills have been signed into law in recent months that are in effect for New Jersey in 2024. The new laws include a raise in the Garden State's minimum wage, an expansion for 'Safe Haven' laws, a new pathway for becoming a teacher and the 'Seinfeld Bill' targeting telemarketers.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

7-year-old girl signed to Ursuline College STUNT teamA 7-year-old girl named Natalie has been signed as an official member of Ursuline College's STUNT team, one of the fastest-growing female sports in the country. The team incorporates skills from cheerleading and gymnastics and competes in various categories.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

Red Beauty Awards: The Best Beauty Products of the YearDiscover the best beauty products of the year as curated by Red's beauty team. From cleansers to moisturizers, makeup to haircare, find out which products are worth your money.

Source: RedMagDaily - 🏆 312. / 61 Read more »

Capturing the Century: Iconic Photos from Each Year of the 21st CenturyNat Geo's photo editors selected one image from each year of this century that capture the era's most important stories—from war and human tragedies to scientific breakthroughs and species saved from the brink of extinction.

Source: NatGeo - 🏆 537. / 51 Read more »

Researchers, Coast Salish people analyze 160-year-old indigenous dog pelt in the Smithsonian's collectionAnthropologists and biologists analyzed genetic clues preserved in the pelt of 'Mutton,' the only known woolly dog fleece in the world, to pinpoint the genes responsible for their highly sought-after woolly fur.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »