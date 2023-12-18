New Laws in Effect for New Jersey in 2024

A number of bills have been signed into law in recent months that are in effect for New Jersey in 2024. The new laws include a raise in the Garden State's minimum wage, an expansion for 'Safe Haven' laws, a new pathway for becoming a teacher and the 'Seinfeld Bill' targeting telemarketers.

Expanded Access to Temporary Restraining Orders: This law authorizes protective orders to be issued for certain victims in situations for which domestic violence statutes do not apply due to a lack of familial or dating relationship between the victim and offender. Accountability for Gun Traffickers: A new law establishes strict criminal penalties for gun traffickers when an illegally trafficked firearm provided by them is used in a crime that results in serious or significant bodily injury or death





2024 Hyundai Santa Fe: A Next-Generation Model with a New DesignCette fois-ci en 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗲́𝗲 𝗱𝘂 𝗦𝘂𝗱 où l'équipe ​ 🅐🅤🅣🅞❶❷❸ mettra à l'essai prochainement le nouveau 𝗛𝘆𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗶 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮 𝗙𝗘 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰. 🚙✨ Restez à l'affut et rejoignez-nous sur : 👉 HyundaiSantaFE2024 Coréedusud Séoul

President Biden's Age Raises Concerns for 2024 ElectionAs President Joe Biden turns 81, concerns about his advanced age resurface. The implications of his age will be highlighted in the upcoming 2024 presidential race, where the combined age of the likely major party nominees is 158. A survey shows that 80% of respondents consider Biden's age a problem for his fitness to serve another term as president.

Audi e-tron SUV lineup transformed into Audi Q8 e-tron for 2024 model yearThe Audi e-tron SUV lineup has been rechristened to live under the familiar Q8 umbrella, transforming into the Audi Q8 e-tron and more powerful SQ8 e-tron in the process—complete with their more coupe-like Sportback variants.

Crown Castle Expects to Return to Growth in 2024Crown Castle, a real estate investment trust specializing in shared telecommunications infrastructure, expects its adjusted funds from operations to hit a trough in the first half of 2024 but then return to growth. The company took a hit with the loss of cell tower leases during Sprint's merger with T-Mobile, causing a decline in shares.

Construction at Quebec and University Intersection in Highlands Ranch to be Completed in Late 2024The construction at the intersection of Quebec and University in Highlands Ranch is expected to be completed in late 2024. The project aims to rebuild and reconfigure the entire intersection, including adding new lanes and a right-turn-only lane. Additionally, raised pedestrian safety islands and a new traffic signal system will be installed.

Marvel's Voices #1 Cover Art and Synopses Revealed for FCBD 2024Diamond Comic Distributors has unveiled the cover art and synopses for Marvel's Voices 1 and other FCBD 2024 comics, showcasing the creative teams and celebrating diversity in the Marvel multiverse.

