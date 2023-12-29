Parents Are Obsessed with the 'Purple Monkey Song' from Fisher Price

Like any parent, Alexa Cayabyab gets sick of hearing the same toy music over and over (and over) again. But the mom says there's one song that stands out. “I catch myself or my partner just cleaning or doing dishes and we’ll be, like, humming the song or singing the song and it just gets in your head, and you’re not really mad that it’s in your head, you know?” the 28-year-old from Lodi, California, says.

“Sometimes, even when we put our son to sleep, me and my partner will just start singing it to each other. We joke, we’re like, ‘Hey, are you my purple monkey?’” Her son, Ace, immediately gravitated to the Fisher Price Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym — 'specifically, the purple monkey song' — and she quickly realized that she liked it, too. Cayabyab and her family are far from alone in their fandom. The “purple monkey song,” as it’s often referred to online, is technically named “Maybe” on the “Sooo Wiggly” album from Fisher Price (available on Spotify, Apple Music or wherever you listen to non-toy songs). But whatever you call it, the song is a certified hit, and parents are obsesse





TODAYshow » / 🏆 389. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pediatric Pneumonia Cases on the Rise: What Parents Need to KnowAn outbreak of pediatric pneumonia cases has been reported, with mycoplasma pneumoniae identified as one cause. Although concerning, mycoplasma is not a new bacteria and can be effectively treated.

Source: HuffPostParents - 🏆 414. / 53 Read more »

Parents Share Funny Experiences with Elf on the ShelfParents share their funny experiences and frustrations with the Elf on the Shelf tradition during the holiday season.

Source: HuffPostParents - 🏆 414. / 53 Read more »

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Rumor: What It Means for the Upcoming FlagshipA new report from Korea suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S24 price will match the Galaxy S23, adding more excitement to the upcoming series.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Betrayal and Reconciliation in a FamilyA family faces betrayal and estrangement after stepdaughters alert the authorities about their son's marijuana use. The parents now contemplate reconciliation.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Ohio Senate bill faces opposition over 'sexuality' content notificationDozens, including school counselors and psychiatrists, testified against a bill in the Ohio Senate that would force schools to notify parents on 'sexuality' content, calling it 'censorship' and potentially risky for students.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

2024 Fiat 500e (Red) Edition Returns to North AmericaThe 2024 Fiat 500e (Red) edition marks the return of the electric 500 to North America. The starting price is $39,995 CAD and it will be available in Quebec and British Columbia initially.

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »