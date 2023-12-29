Respiratory Illness Season in Full Swing in California

Does it seem like a lot of people you know are sick? You're not alone. Respiratory illness season is in full swing in California and across much of the nation. In Los Angeles County, about 23% of people participating in a weekly text-message-based survey reported having a cough or shortness of breath for the week that ended Dec. 10, higher than the total reported during a late summer peak in respiratory illnesses, when 21% said they had those symptoms.

Early summer brought a lull, with only 10% of survey respondents saying they had a cough or shortness of breath. Meanwhile, coronavirus levels in wastewater in L.A. County are at their highest since summer. Statewide, the level of flu-like illness — which includes non-flu viruses such as the coronavirus — is considered high, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nationally, COVID-19 remains the primary cause of new respiratory hospitalizations and deaths, resulting in about 1,000 fatalities a wee





