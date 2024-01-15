Arctic Storms Threaten U.S. with Record-Breaking Low Temperatures

It's casting a chill over everything ranging from football playoffs to presidential campaignsloomed across the U.S. on Saturday, as a continuing wave of Arctic storms threatened to break low-temperature records in the heartland, spread cold and snow coast to coast and cast a chill over everything from football playoffs to presidential campaigns. As the three-day Martin Luther King Jr.

Day holiday weekend began, the weather forecast was a crazy quilt of color-coded advisories, from an ice storm warning in Oregon to a blizzard warning in the northern Plains to high wind warnings in New Mexico. “It's, overall, been a terrible, terrible winter. And it came out of nowhere — two days,” Dan Abinana said as he surveyed a snowy Des Moines, Iowa. He moved to the state from Tanzania as a child years ago, but said “you never get used to the snow.” In Portland, Oregon, medical examiners were investigating a hypothermia death as freezing rain and heavy snow fell in a city more accustomed to mild winter rains, and hundreds of people took shelter overnight at warming center





