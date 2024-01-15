Hertz to Sell Off a Third of Its EV Fleet and Focus on Gas-Powered Vehicles

As the news of Hertz’s fire sale on previously rentable Teslas makes its way through the news cycle, the rental giant has also quietly announced that it’s pivoting more toward traditional gas-powered vehicles in the future. The company says that it is 'rebalancing' the numbers in its fleets, which means selling off a third of its EV fleet and replacing those cars with ICE models.

According to Automotive News, Hertz said that it expects to sell off 20,000 cars in its EV stock, and that process already started as early as last month. The cash generated from the sales of its EV fleet will be pumped back into meeting demand for rental ICE vehicles. This comes on the heels of Hertz’s October announcement that it would be scaling back its EV operations, citing high repair costs and reduced residual value compared to the rest of its vehicles as reasons why its EV rental operations weren’t going so wel





