US National Debt on Track to Reach Record Levels

The national debt is projected to reach record levels, with the Congressional Budget Office estimating a growth of $22.1 trillion over ten years. This would result in a debt of $46.7 trillion by the end of FY 2033, surpassing the previous record set after World War II. Despite the passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the debt is still expected to reach 115% of GDP by 2033.





