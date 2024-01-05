House Republicans threaten government shutdown over immigration law changes

Far-right Republicans in the House are threatening to force a partial government shutdown unless Congress enacts strict new changes to immigration law, imperiling crucial government services — and U.S. aid to Ukraine — over a long-fraught issue that could be critical in this year’s elections.





Congress' first year ends with a whimper, and next year looks no betterThis Congress started with showy bluster, a bitter 15-round, multi-day spectacle to elect a House speaker, a Republican who vowed to "never quit," and then did just that. House lawmakers proceeded not only to oust the GOP speaker, they also punished their own colleagues with censures and expulsion, launched an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and were barely able to conduct the basics of governing by keeping federal offices from shuttering. While this first year of the 118th Congress was a historic one, thanks to the dizzying turmoil coming from the Republicans on the House side of the Capitol, next year is headed toward more of the same. With just 27 bills and resolutions signed into law, not counting a few board appointments, it's among the most do-nothing sessions of Congress in recent times.

Kevin McCarthy to Leave Congress, Biden's Environmental Justice Spending Under ScrutinyKevin McCarthy announced his plan to leave Congress at the end of the year. President Biden's spending on environmental justice projects is being questioned.

Congress Departs Without Ukraine Deal, Negotiations ContinueCongress was departing Washington on Thursday without a deal to pass wartime support for Ukraine, but Senate negotiators and President Joe Biden's administration were still racing to wrap up a finalizing a deal to place new restrictions on asylum claims at the U.S. border.

Republicans Making Historic Voter Registration Gains in Key Battleground StatesRepublicans are experiencing significant voter registration gains in key battleground states, particularly in Florida, as they surpass Democrats in voter registration numbers. The Republican National Committee (RNC) shared critical data sets, highlighting the party's success and growth. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel emphasized the impact of Republican policies and the party's year-round ground game in achieving these gains.

2023 White House Holiday Decor UnveiledThe 2023 White House holiday decor was unveiled, aiming to inspire visitors to embrace the magic and joy of the season. The display includes Santa's sleigh, a working train, and a Gingerbread White House. It features 98 Christmas trees, 14,975 feet of ribbon, and over 142,425 holiday lights.

House Authorizes Impeachment Inquiry into President BidenThe House has authorized the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, with every Republican supporting the process. Despite concerns about the lack of evidence, the vote puts the entire House Republican conference on record in favor of the impeachment process.

