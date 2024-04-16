What It's Like to Be a Professional Whistler

What’s it like to be a professional whistler ? The Sydney musician explains why it’s real music – and why people are so bad at it Molly Lewis often finds herself having to explain her job to people. “Only every time I tell anyone what I do,” she says with a smile. It is perhaps inevitable when that thing is professional whistling. “It’s an unusual and niche thing,” she admits. “People don’t think it’s something musical or something one can do with their time.

Lewis is on video call from her brand-new apartment in New York: so new, in fact, that behind the couch she’s sitting on are piles of unopened boxes. “Packing up was horrible, but this is the exciting bit,” she says. After becoming synonymous with LA, she’s seeking a new challenge. “In LA, I had gotten a bit lazy. I had my thing, which was wonderful, but I’m excited to be thrown into a new place and see what happens.

Her interest piqued, Lewis took part in her first whistling competition in Lewisburg, a tiny town in North Carolina, in 2012. It didn’t go particularly well: she won an award for “Whistler Who Travelled the Greatest Distance” – essentially a well done for turning up – and wasn’t overly comfortable performing. “I’ve always found whistling to be a little confronting. It was very hard for me in the beginning because it’s just you and your body.” But she got the bug.

Professional Whistler Music Molly Lewis Sydney Hollywood Talent

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Legendary Irish League referee opens up on 'emotional' retirementTop NI whistler Raymond Crangle will hang up his whistle at the end of this season

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Manchester United Youngster Shea Lacey Signs First Professional ContractManchester United's promising young player Shea Lacey has officially signed his first professional contract after turning 17. Lacey, who has been highly regarded in the academy, recently returned from a six-month injury and participated in first-team training at Carrington.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

The Ninja Professional Chopper: An Indispensable Kitchen Gadget Now Under £30 on AmazonShoppers are raving about the Ninja Professional Chopper, which has become an essential tool in the kitchen. With a 17% discount, it is now available for just £24.77. This gadget allows for quick and precise chopping, mincing, and pureeing, making meal preparation faster and easier.

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Gordon Ramsay’s £13m London pub taken over by ‘professional squatters’A group of at least six have locked themselves inside the Grade II-listed York & Albany hotel and gastropub just outside Regent's Park

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Dallas Announces Retirement from Professional FootballDallas announces his retirement due to a knee injury and fracture. He informs the team before making it public.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Stuart Dallas announces retirement from professional football due to injuryNorthern Ireland international Stuart Dallas has announced his retirement from professional football after a two-year battle with injury. Dallas, who plays for Leeds United, revealed that the injury sustained against Manchester City in April 2022 had caused irreparable damage. Despite efforts to recover and return to the pitch, the 32-year-old has accepted that his football career is coming to an end.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »