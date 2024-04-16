What It's Like to Be a Professional Whistler

What’s it like to be a professional whistler ? The Sydney musician explains why it’s real music – and why people are so bad at it Molly Lewis often finds herself having to explain her job to people. “Only every time I tell anyone what I do,” she says with a smile. It is perhaps inevitable when that thing is professional whistling. “It’s an unusual and niche thing,” she admits. “People don’t think it’s something musical or something one can do with their time.
Lewis is on video call from her brand-new apartment in New York: so new, in fact, that behind the couch she’s sitting on are piles of unopened boxes. “Packing up was horrible, but this is the exciting bit,” she says. After becoming synonymous with LA, she’s seeking a new challenge. “In LA, I had gotten a bit lazy. I had my thing, which was wonderful, but I’m excited to be thrown into a new place and see what happens.
Her interest piqued, Lewis took part in her first whistling competition in Lewisburg, a tiny town in North Carolina, in 2012. It didn’t go particularly well: she won an award for “Whistler Who Travelled the Greatest Distance” – essentially a well done for turning up – and wasn’t overly comfortable performing. “I’ve always found whistling to be a little confronting. It was very hard for me in the beginning because it’s just you and your body.” But she got the bug.
Professional Whistler Music Molly Lewis Sydney Hollywood Talent
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »