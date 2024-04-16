Search for Human Remains in Woodland to be Called Off

A huge search in woodland after the discovery of human remains will be called off today. A murder investigation was launched when a walker made the grim find twelve days ago.

CCTV has been checked as one theory is that the killer or an accomplice with the remains may have arrived by car. The main Bury New Road, a major route in and out of Manchester city centre, is nearby. As well as Kersal Dale, a local beauty spot, the wider adjoining Kersal Wetlands was also searched. It comprises 79 acres of nature reserve. For nearly two weeks officers from the Tactical Aid Unit, CSI teams and sniffer dogs have been deployed in a bid to find further evidence.

