Stuart Dallas announces retirement from professional football due to injury

It wasn't how Stuart Dallas imagined his fairytale of becoming a professional football er coming to an end, but the Northern Ireland international said he must deal with the fact that this chapter of his life is "drawing to a close". Dallas took to social media to announce "with a heavy heart" his retirement from the game he loves after a two-year battle with injury.

Despite numerous surgeries and intensive rehabilitation work, the Leeds United star admitted the injury sustained against Manchester City in April 2022 had caused "irreparable damage". The 32-year-old had battled hard over the past 24 months in a bid to get back out onto the pitch again, and he thanked everyone who worked tirelessly in a bid to help him realize that. Unfortunately, Dallas revealed he now had to accept he would not be returning to the professional game, saying he was "devastated by this news"

