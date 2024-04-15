Manchester United Youngster Shea Lacey Signs First Professional Contract

Last month, the Manchester Evening News confirmed Lacey would sign his professional deal once he celebrated his 17th birthday and he's now officially put pen to paper.

It's understood that injury was the first of Lacey's blossoming career and his return to fitness should allow him to contribute to the Under-18s at a crucial stage of the season. In the last few years, footage of Lacey playing for United's academy has gone viral on social media and such clips have amassed thousands of views.

