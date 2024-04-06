Premier League Injury Update: Manchester City and Manchester United Suffer Blow

The Premier League is back in full swing after some sumptuous Premier League action this week. Clubs are fighting fiercely at both ends of the table, with so much still to be decided in the title race and battle for Europe, while teams at the bottom are scrapping for points to avoid the drop. However, some teams will have to do it the hard way without key players due to recent injuries.

The international break didn’t help matters, with Manchester City's Kyle Walker being a significant casualty from the England camp. And injury woes continue for Manchester United, who fell to a dramatic defeat at Stamford Bridge on Thursday when Raphael Varane was withdrawn at half time. So, which teams are looking the healthiest as the business end of the season approaches? Let’s take a look at the latest injury news ahead of a busy weekend of footbal

Premier League Injury News Manchester City Manchester United Kyle Walker Raphael Varane

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

talkSPORT pundits' picks ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal's Premier League title clashIt's first against third in a crunch match at Etihad Stadium this weekend, as Manchester City play host to table-topping Arsenal. We asked our very own Ally McCoist, Andy Townsend, Jeff Stelling and Shebahn Aherne for their predictions ahead of the big game...

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Manchester City Cling on for Premier League DrawManchester City clung on for a Premier League draw that leaves them one point behind Liverpool and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City Battles to Draw at Liverpool in Premier League ClashManchester City showed they are ready to fight all the way for a record Premier League title after battling to a draw at Liverpool. Kevin De Bruyne's disagreement with Pep Guardiola's substitution adds drama to the match. Both teams will take confidence from the result.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Liverpool vs Manchester City: This is what a Premier League classic looks likeA game to stir the soul, Liverpool and Manchester City's 1-1 draw lived up the hype and then soared to exhilarating heights

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City's Premier League game with Tottenham called off due to FA Cup progressManchester City's Premier League game with Tottenham will now be called off as a result of City's FA Cup progress. The Blues beat Newcastle United in the quarter finals on Saturday evening to book a spot in a Wembley semi-final. Sunday's draw will determine City's opponents with Championship club Coventry City the only confirmed team in the hat. Manchester United take on Liverpool on Sunday while Chelsea face Leicester to determine the other semi-finalists. The last four ties will take place over the weekend of April 20-21, meaning any scheduled league games on those dates will need to be rearranged.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City: Ex-chairman David Bernstein urges Premier League to conclude charges against clubEx-Man City chairman David Bernstein has urged the PL to “get a move on” regarding a conclusion to the club’s alleged breaches of financial rules.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »