Dallas Announces Retirement from Professional Football

On Wednesday, Dallas announced his retirement from professional football due to a complex knee injury and femoral fracture. He informed the Whites squad and staff before making the announcement public. Dallas consulted with manager Daniel Farke before deciding on the timing of the announcement. Farke agreed for Dallas to deliver the news to the team on Wednesday morning. Dallas didn't want the announcement to distract the team and believed it could even motivate them.

After two years of rehabilitation and seven surgeries, Dallas found it difficult to tell his friends in the dressing room about his retirement

