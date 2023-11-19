Toyota extends contracts with WRC drivers after dominant season finale

The reigning WRC constructors' champion has announced new contracts with Rovanpera, Elfyn Evans, Sebastien Ogier and Takamoto Katsuta following Toyota's dominant 1-2-3 at last weekend's season finale in Japan. Rovanpera, Evans and Ogier each scored three wins this year to help Toyota to a sixth world title.

Evans, runner-up to Rovanpera in his year's title race, will contest a full season alongside Katsuta, while eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier is set for a third partial campaign after retiring from full-time competition at the end of 2021. Newly crowned two-time world champion Rovanpera has signed a new multi-year deal but will contest only a part-time programme in 2024. Rovanpera wishes to 'recharge his batteries' from the demands of the WRC next year before returning for a full-time programme in 2025. The 23-year-old made the step up to WRC's top flight in 2020 with Toyota and has since scored 11 wins on his way to back-to-back world titles in 2022-2023. This year he became only the sixth driver in WRC history to defend the world title.





