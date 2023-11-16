Couple Who Met on Dating App Gets Engaged in Scottish Highlands

Jaime Johnson and Benjamin Shulman first matched on Raya in 2016, a dating app that Jaime admits “neither of us approached with much seriousness.” They exchanged a few lighthearted texts back and forth about mutual friends, as well as a few jokes. But it wasn’t until they ran into each other at a birthday party a few months later that an online flirtation turned into a real-life connection: “It was after that Ben asked me on a date…and the rest is history,” says Jaime.

Three years later, Benjamin proposed during a road trip through the Scottish Highlands. The two went on a hike through the moors, which ended at a waterfall. As Jaime sat on the edge, she heard a voice booming above the roaring water. It was Ben – asking her to marry him. “I was speechless… until I yelled back yes,” Jaime says. Afterward, they shared a pint together at The Fife Arms pub to celebrate. From the beginning, Jaime and Benjamin wanted their nuptials to be a destination event





