WRC Central Europe: Rovanpera pulls clear, Neuville leapfrogs Evans

The Toyota driver excelled in challenging wet conditions to set fastest times on four of Friday's six stages to open up a 36.4s lead over Hyundai's Thierry Neuville. Elfyn Evans climbed from eighth to second through the day but lost ground on the day's final stage to fall behind Neuville, 47.2s adrift of the leader. Evans needs to outscore Rovanpera in this weekend's three-country rally to deny his team-mate a second world title.

Notional times were awarded to the remaining crews yet to traverse the test. Rovanpera responded to Evans' effort in stage seven (Zvotoky, 23.81km) by taking 9.7s out of the Welshman, who couldn't find the sweet spot on the slippery road. The effort was enough for Rovanpera to claim his fourth stage win of the event. 'I had a really bad feeling so I was hoping he was a bit the same, but clearly not,' reported Evans, who trailed Rovanpera by 37.

