Evans: 'Incredible' Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Evans must outscore Rovanpera at this weekend's first running of the asphalt event to take the title fight to the season finale in Japan next month. The Toyota driver put up a stern fight on Friday recovering from starting the day in eighth overall to run as high as second behind his team-mate Rovanpera. But Evans was unable to match the Finn's speed in tricky wet conditions. Evans dropped to third behind Hyundai's Thierry Neuville by the end of stage eight, 47.

'In the afternoon, when the conditions were more equal, we were still quite fast. 'I don't really think about it too much as there is quite a long way to go.' Ogier close to giving up after illness and puncture While Rovanpera and Evans remain firmly in the hunt for victory, Sebastien Ogier will head into Saturday 2m35.9s adrift in sixth, after losing almost a minute to a puncture on stage three.

