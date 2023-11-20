Families of Hamas hostages plead with Israel not to introduce death penalty for terrorists

Relatives of hostages kidnapped by Hamas thugs have urged the Israeli government not to introduce a death penalty for terrorists, fearing it could hinder negotiations for the release of 239 people. Talks are ongoing in Qatar, and there is hope that 50 hostages may be released soon. Families implored the government not to pass the law, as it could jeopardize the deal. One relative stated that the lives of the hostages are at stake.





DailyMailUK » / 🏆 6. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war: British-based families of Hamas victims describe 'nightmare' ordeal'I feel guilty for eating, I feel guilty for sleeping in my own bed', said Ofri Bibas Levi

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 23. / 66,528 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Families of those in Hamas hostage video plead for help in their releaseFamilies appeal for help in releasing hostages held in Gaza.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 23. / 66,528 Read more »

Latest Israel-Hamas news: Netanyahu says Israel not seeking to ‘govern Gaza’ as Hamas claims hospiThere have been reports of air strikes at the Al-Shifa hospital in the heart of Gaza City overnight

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 7. / 89,32 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Brother of Hamas victim seen in 'brutal' video says she was 'pure angel'A video released by Hamas shook the world, showing Shani Louk's body face down and half-naked in a pick-up truck and paraded through Gaza. It was graphic and haunting.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 23. / 66,528 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war latest: British student vows to 'crush Hamas'Kinneret Hamburger, 23, is one of 300,000 reservists called up by Israel to fight Hamas

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas shares video it claims shows clashes with Israeli forcesHamas has shared a video that the group claims shows clashes with Israeli forces.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 23. / 66,528 Read more »