Strong winds cause trees to fall in Merseyside

Strong winds are starting to affect Merseyside as Storm Kathleen arrives in the UK. Two large trees fell within an hour of each other, with one leaving drivers unable to pass down the road in the direction of Woolton Village. The tree, which came down on Woolton Road in Childwall, at the junction with Cromptons Lane and Taggart Avenue, had to be cleared by workmen. Leon Evans and his partner Angela Harvey were heading to nearby Calderstones Park when they saw the fallen tree at 2.11pm.

Leon told the ECHO: “We took the dogs to Calderstones. It happened one minute before we got there. A young lad at the bus stop saw it happen. READ MORE: 'Thank you for saving my life' says man after strangers rescue him READ MORE: Deadbeat dad who faked DNA test was thug teen who gave man permanent brain damage “Luckily no one was hurt. If that had fallen on a vehicle or someone walking past, it could have killed someone.” Leon said today's heavy winds were making him war

Storm Kathleen Merseyside Strong Winds Fallen Trees Road Blockage Danger

