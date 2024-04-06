Storm Kathleen to Bring Strong Winds and Hottest Day of the Year to UK

Storm Kathleen is set to bring strong winds to parts of the UK this weekend - as well as the hottest day of the year so far. The named storm is expected to pummel the country with warm air from the continent. The Met Office said temperatures could reach up to 22C in East Anglia, while western areas will see gusts of up to 70mph on Saturday.

The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in the north west and south west of England, parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, from 8am to 10pm on Saturday (April 6). Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer told the PA news agency: “The storm is the reason we are seeing the warmer temperatures, because the location of the storm – situated out towards the west of the UK – is bringing a southerly wind across the UK. This is bringing those warmer temperatures from the continent, meaning we are likely to see temperatures reaching 22C.” The highest temperature of the year so far was 1

Storm Kathleen UK Winds Hottest Day Met Office Weather Warning Temperatures

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Storm Kathleen to Bring Rain and Wind to UK and IrelandRain and wind weather warnings have been issued with much of the UK and Ireland set to be hit by Storm Kathleen. Blustery conditions are set to arrive on Friday as the storm, named by the Met Eireann, the Irish Meteorological Service, rolls in. Gusts of 50mph are “expected quite widely” on Saturday, while some exposed areas, particularly on the coast, will see 60 to 70mph gusts with large waves also likely, the Met Office said. Kathleen will be the 11th named storm of the 2023/24 season, and becomes only the second to reach the letter K, after Storm Katie in March 2016. Saturday will experience “unseasonably wet and windy” conditions, including heavy rain across parts of Scotland and potential outbreaks across western parts and North East England, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said. However, temperatures will be mild, despite the wind and rain, he added: “There is a good chance we could see highs of 20C which would be the first time we have seen 20C this year.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Storm Kathleen to bring rain, snow, and soaring temperatures to UKThe Met Office has officially named the storm moving in on the UK this weekend and bringing with it a ‘smorgasbord of weather’ from rain and snow to soaring temperatures. Areas of the country including Greater Glasgow will be battered by Storm Kathleen from Friday and into the weekend. As reported on Glasgow Live, the areas surrounding the city are about to be hit with wind, rain and snow warnings - despite a forecast for 15 degrees on Saturday. The Met Office yellow warning for rain comes into effect on Friday (April 5) at 2am continuing until 9am that morning, and encompasses Glasgow city as well as the surrounding area. Meanwhile, a snow warning begins at 3am on Friday (April 5), and will remain in place alongside the rain alert.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Storm Kathleen to bring strong winds and snow to UKForecasters warn that Storm Kathleen will bring strong winds and snow to Ireland and western areas of England, Wales and Scotland. The weather system is expected to cause gusts of up to 70mph and up to 10cm of snow in some areas.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

NI public urged to stay safe as Storm Kathleen set to bring strong windsA yellow weather warning begins at 8am on Saturday and will remain in force until 10pm.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Storm Kathleen to Bring Heavy Rain and Gale Force Winds to UKKathleen is poised to bring heavy rain and gale force winds to many parts of the country this weekend. Storm Kathleen - a deep Atlantic low pressure system - will skirt western parts of the UK through Friday night and clear away throughout Saturday. Winds will strengthen overnight and wide-reaching weather warnings are in force - from 8am to 10pm - with winds gusting up to 70mph in exposed western areas and eastern coasts of Northern Ireland.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Storm Kathleen to bring strong winds and hottest day of yearIt's the 11th named storm in eight months to hit the country

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »