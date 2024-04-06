Storm Kathleen to Bring Strong Winds and Hottest Day of the Year to UK

Storm Kathleen is set to bring strong winds to parts of the UK this weekend - as well as the hottest day of the year so far. The named storm is expected to pummel the country with warm air from the continent. The Met Office said temperatures could reach up to 22C in East Anglia, while western areas will see gusts of up to 70mph on Saturday.
The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in the north west and south west of England, parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, from 8am to 10pm on Saturday (April 6). Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer told the PA news agency: “The storm is the reason we are seeing the warmer temperatures, because the location of the storm – situated out towards the west of the UK – is bringing a southerly wind across the UK. This is bringing those warmer temperatures from the continent, meaning we are likely to see temperatures reaching 22C.” The highest temperature of the year so far was 1
Storm Kathleen UK Winds Hottest Day Met Office Weather Warning Temperatures
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Storm Kathleen to Bring Rain and Wind to UK and IrelandRain and wind weather warnings have been issued with much of the UK and Ireland set to be hit by Storm Kathleen. Blustery conditions are set to arrive on Friday as the storm, named by the Met Eireann, the Irish Meteorological Service, rolls in. Gusts of 50mph are “expected quite widely” on Saturday, while some exposed areas, particularly on the coast, will see 60 to 70mph gusts with large waves also likely, the Met Office said. Kathleen will be the 11th named storm of the 2023/24 season, and becomes only the second to reach the letter K, after Storm Katie in March 2016. Saturday will experience “unseasonably wet and windy” conditions, including heavy rain across parts of Scotland and potential outbreaks across western parts and North East England, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said. However, temperatures will be mild, despite the wind and rain, he added: “There is a good chance we could see highs of 20C which would be the first time we have seen 20C this year.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »