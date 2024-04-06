Storm Kathleen to Bring Strong Winds and Hottest Day of the Year for UK

Storm Kathleen is expected to bring both strong winds and the hottest day of the year so far for the UK, as warm air from the continent hits the country this weekend. The Met Office has stated that temperatures could reach up to 22C in East Anglia, while western areas will see gusts of up to 70mph on Saturday. The weather experts also issued a yellow weather warning for wind in the north west and south west of England, parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, from 8am to 10pm on Saturday.

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: "The storm is the reason we are seeing the warmer temperatures, because the location of the storm - situated out towards the west of the UK - is bringing a southerly wind across the UK. "This is bringing those warmer temperatures from the continent, meaning we are likely to see temperatures reaching 22C." "The highest temperature of the year to date was 19.9C, recorded at the end of January at Achfary in north-west Scotlan

