Storm Kathleen Hits Northern Ireland with Strong Winds

Storm Kathleen has arrived in Northern Ireland , bringing strong winds and causing damage to trees, flights, and the Titanic Museum in Belfast . The Met Office has issued a weather warning for strong winds , advising the public to avoid public parks.

Winds are expected to reach 50-60mph, with gusts of 70mph in exposed areas.

