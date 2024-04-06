Dozens of UK and Ireland flights cancelled as Storm Kathleen brings strong winds

Dozens of flights have been cancelled today as Storm Kathleen batters the north west bringing winds of up to 70mph to the UK and Ireland . Irish airline Aer Lingus and EasyJet are among those affected, with Aer Lingus cancelling 10 flights to and from Dublin and Belfast, and EasyJet dropping a flight from the Isle of Man to Manchester. As of midday, around 70 flights departing and arriving at airports across the UK had been cancelled.

A warning for wind is currently in place in parts of the north-west and south-west of England and parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales until 10pm tonight. Storm Kathleen is expected to bring 50 to 60mph winds quite widely on Saturday, while some Irish Sea coastal regions will see gusts up to 70mph and large waves. Winds of 56mph have hit the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast on Saturday morning, the Met Office said

UK Ireland Flights Cancelled Storm Kathleen Winds Aer Lingus Easyjet Warning North-West South-West England Northern Ireland Scotland Wales Irish Sea Coastal Regions Gusts Large Waves Isles Of Scilly Cornish Coast Met Office

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dozens of flights cancelled as Storm Kathleen hits UK with 70mph windsAbout 70 flights departing and arriving at UK airports before midday on Saturday were cancelled.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Dozens of flights cancelled as Storm Kathleen brings 70mph windsWhile some are experiencing wind and rain, others are likely to see the hottest day of the year so far

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Dozens of flights cancelled as Storm Kathleen hits UKAbout 70 flights departing and arriving at UK airports before midday on Saturday have already been cancelled.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Dozens of flights cancelled as Storm Kathleen hits UKAbout 70 flights departing and arriving at UK airports before midday on Saturday have already been cancelled.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Storm Kathleen to Bring Rain and Wind to UK and IrelandRain and wind weather warnings have been issued with much of the UK and Ireland set to be hit by Storm Kathleen. Blustery conditions are set to arrive on Friday as the storm, named by the Met Eireann, the Irish Meteorological Service, rolls in. Gusts of 50mph are “expected quite widely” on Saturday, while some exposed areas, particularly on the coast, will see 60 to 70mph gusts with large waves also likely, the Met Office said. Kathleen will be the 11th named storm of the 2023/24 season, and becomes only the second to reach the letter K, after Storm Katie in March 2016. Saturday will experience “unseasonably wet and windy” conditions, including heavy rain across parts of Scotland and potential outbreaks across western parts and North East England, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said. However, temperatures will be mild, despite the wind and rain, he added: “There is a good chance we could see highs of 20C which would be the first time we have seen 20C this year.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Storm Kathleen to Hit Ireland with Heavy Rain and Strong WindsA storm named Storm Kathleen is expected to hit parts of Ireland this weekend, bringing heavy downpours, strong winds, and a risk of flooding.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »