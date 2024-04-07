Stephen Mulhern pulls out of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway due to illness

Stephen Mulhern dramatically pulled out of Ant & Dec ’s Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV last night as he was unwell, The Sun on Sunday can reveal.47, informed producers on the morning of the live show he was not up to going in to the West London studios.from TV ­presenting after undergoing a medical procedure in hospital — which The Sun on Sunday revealed at the time after Saturday Night Takeaway fans began asking where he was.

The penultimate episode of the big budget ITV primetime entertainment show was set to feature Stephen in a comedy skit with the pair, but their team was forced to change the plan and edit him out.A source close to the host said: “Stephen was due to be on a small section of the show, but sadly he was feeling a bit too poorly to perform. “When he realised he would be too under the weather to show up he called first thing on Saturday morning to let the team kno

Stephen Mulhern Ant & Dec Saturday Night Takeaway Illness Comedy Skit Entertainment

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dec chokes back tears as fans sob after Ant & Dec Takeaway prize for dead wifeFans of the show were left emotional after hearing the family's story

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Fans defend Dec as he loses it after woman's devastating remark about his ageingAnt & Dec viewers backed Dec after the devastating remark

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Saturday Night Takeaway 'chaos' as Stephen Mulhern pulls out of show last minuteStephen Mulhern was forced to pull out of the penultimate episode of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway after falling ill, with the presenting duo making late changes

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Stephen Mulhern gives rare glimpse into sex life with blunt two-word remarkThe Dancing on Ice presenter, who is believed to be single, is known to be very private about his romantic life but he has let one comment slip about how often he is having sex.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Stephen Mulhern Opens Up About His Love LifeStephen Mulhern, the presenter of Dancing on Ice and other ITV shows, has given a rare insight into his love life during an interview. He mentioned his sister Suzie as the love of his life.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Stephen Mulhern's 'sad' love life from EastEnders ex to Holly Willoughby kissDancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern has been a beloved TV presenter for years, but away from fame he is notoriously private about his love life and once dated an EastEnders star

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »