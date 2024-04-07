Drivers warned about DVLA licence rule to avoid £1,000 fine

Millions of drivers have been warned about a little-known DVLA licence rule that requires them to update their personal details , including their vehicle log book . Failing to update these details can result in fines of up to £1,000.
Experts advise drivers to keep accurate address information on file to ensure that essential information reaches the right individuals promptly in the event of an accident.
