Russ Cook to Complete Epic Run Across Africa

Known as the " Hardest Geezer ", Russ Cook is set to finish running the entire length of Africa , having started his epic journey nearly one year ago. Starting at the southern tip of South Africa on April 22, 2023, Russ Cook , is expected to finish his 9,000 mile route through 16 countries on Sunday. His project, titled Project Africa , will see him become the first person to complete such a feat – the equivalent of over 360 marathons. "Here we go.

Crossed the border from Algeria to Tunisia last night marking the 16th and final country of the mission. Final push," he tweeted on Friday as he neared the end of his journey., as he had a "bit of a problem" getting a visa to pass through Algeria. He mentioned a "misunderstanding with the Algerian police", and was warned by the Foreign Office against travelling through the North African nation due to safety concern

