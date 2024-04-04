Stephen Mulhern Opens Up About His Love Life

Stephen Mulhern is known to be very private about his love life but he has let a few comments slip here and there in the past. The Dancing on Ice presenter, who celebrated his 47th birthday on April 3, is best known for fronting ITV shows including Catchphrase, Deal or No Deal, In For A Penny and of course the iconic figure skating competition with co-host Holly Willoughby.
He launched his TV career over 20 years ago at CITV presenting shows like Finger Tips and Tricky TV, as well as Holly and Stephen's Saturday Showdown. While not much is known about his dating history, the presenter once gave a rare insight into his sex life during an interview in 2020., the Mirror reports. When asked by the Sun how often he has sex, Stephen responded at the time by telling the outlet: "Not enough!" In the same interview Stephen was also questioned on who the love of his life was and instead of mentioning any romantic partners, he sweetly named his sister Suzie. He replied: "My sister Suzie.
