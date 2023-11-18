SpaceX's Starship Rocket Lost After Launch

Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket, Starship , has been lost after its launch from the US. The rocket's Super Heavy booster exploded shortly after lift-off, and the rocket disappeared. Despite this, SpaceX considers the mission a success. The rocket experienced a ' rapid unscheduled disassembly ' during ascent. The launch took place in Boca Chica , Texas .





Read more: METROUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBCTECH: Elon Musk to launch Starship rocket againAmerican entrepreneur Elon Musk will have another go shortly at launching his mammoth new rocket, Starship. The vehicle's maiden flight in April ended in spectacular style when it lost control and exploded four minutes after leaving the ground in Texas.

Source: BBCTech | Read more »

OİLANDENERGY: Musk's Mega Rocket Faces Unprecedented Regulatory DelaysElon Musk's SpaceX Starship launch faces delays due to a review by the US Fish & Wildlife Service and FAA concerning the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

Source: OilandEnergy | Read more »

THESUN: Astronaut Tim Peake issues stark warning over Nasa Moon mission if Elon Musk’s mega-rocket Starship fails...IF Elon Musk’s Starship fails to reach orbit in its second test flight, then Nasa’s mission to the Moon will be delayed, astronaut Tim Peake has warned. Starship is due to for its secon…

Source: TheSun | Read more »

THEREGİSTER: ULA's Vulcan Centaur hopes to rocket into ChristmasMeanwhile, ESA looks to SpaceX for help with Galileo constellation

Source: TheRegister | Read more »

THEREGİSTER: European Space Agency grits teeth, preps contracts for SpaceX Galileo launchSecret tech will have to be shipped to the US for launch thanks to delays

Source: TheRegister | Read more »

BBCSCİENCENEWS: Who is Elon Musk and what is his net worth?The boss of X (formerly Twitter), Tesla and SpaceX is a billionaire and a business celebrity.

Source: BBCScienceNews | Read more »