New Cricket Venue Being Built for Lancashire Cricket Club

The 5,000-spectator venue for Lancashire Cricket Club is being built off Stanifield Lane in Farington. It will host up to six men's T20 matches, two four-day fixtures for the county men’s team, and six Lancashire women’s teams games. The facility will support the development of youth, community, and women’s cricket in the region.





