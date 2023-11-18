Elon Musk to launch Starship rocket again

American entrepreneur Elon Musk will have another go shortly at launching his mammoth new rocket, Starship . The vehicle's maiden flight in April ended in spectacular style when it lost control and exploded four minutes after leaving the ground in Texas. Engineers at Mr Musk's SpaceX company have since made 'more than a thousand' changes to Starship 's systems to try to make the vehicle more reliable.

Lift-off from the coastal town of Boca Chica is scheduled to occur within a 20-minute window, starting at 07:00 local time (13:00 GMT). The planned mission profile will be broadly the same as before: to send the top part of the two-stage vehicle - the Ship - nearly one full revolution of the Earth. The aim is for the uncrewed craft to make an ocean splashdown near Kauai, one of the islands in the Hawaiian archipelago. A fully reusable rocket capable of putting more than a hundred tonnes in orbit in one go would radically lower the cost of space activity





