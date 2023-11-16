The Crown Season 5 Explores Princess Diana's Fatal Car Crash and Media Relationship

The Crown season 5 explores Princess Diana 's fatal car crash and the royal family's relationship with the media. It focuses on the invasive practices of paparazzi and the deliberate use of photo opportunities to shape public perception. The series introduces Italian photographer Brenna , who captured the first photographs of Diana and Dodi embracing on a yacht.





