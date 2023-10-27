Musk's Mega Rocket Faces Unprecedented Regulatory Delays

A reporter from rocket blog NASASpaceflight reveals Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, has been placed under review again by the US Fish & Wildlife Service, with consultation by the Federal Aviation Administration, about the Endangered Species Act of 1973. This review process will take upwards of 135 days and delay any imminent rocket launch because the government wants to understand the environmental impacts of rocket launches.

5, Musk said Starship was ready for launch. 'Starship is ready to launch, awaiting FAA license approval,' Musk wrote on X, sharing a video of world's largest rocket at the SpaceX Starbase launch facility in south Texas. Also in September, the FAA predicted that Starship should be ready to fly again in mid-October. But the process is held up at the Fish and Wildlife Service to complete a review of Starship's water deluge system before a launch.

