SpaceX Launches Starship Rocket in Test Flight

A hush fell over the crowd as SpaceX attempted to launch the largest and most powerful rocket ever built, the Starship. This test flight brings Elon Musk one step closer to his ambition of colonizing Mars.





SpaceX's Starship Rocket Lost After LaunchBREAKING: Elon Musk’s mammoth new rocket, Starship has been launched from the US. The rocket’s booster exploded shortly after lift-off – but the rocket itself remains intact and the mission is still being considered a ‘success’.

Elon Musk to launch Starship rocket againAmerican entrepreneur Elon Musk will have another go shortly at launching his mammoth new rocket, Starship. The vehicle's maiden flight in April ended in spectacular style when it lost control and exploded four minutes after leaving the ground in Texas.

Musk's Mega Rocket Faces Unprecedented Regulatory DelaysElon Musk's SpaceX Starship launch faces delays due to a review by the US Fish & Wildlife Service and FAA concerning the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

