Rishi Sunak did not consult scientists on Eat Out to Help scheme, inquiry hears

Rishi Sunak did not consult scientists on his controversial Eat Out to Help scheme despite the risks being "obvious" to anyone involved, the Covid-19 inquiry has heard. Sir Patrick Vallance, the government's chief scientific adviser during the pandemic, revealed to the inquiry that he only became aware of the policy - which was blamed for boosting the spread of coronavirus - after it was announced.

The prime minister, who was the chancellor at the time, has said in his written submission to the inquiry that he does not recall any pushback on the policy, but Sir Patrick said his advice would have been "very clear", had he been asked. Giving evidence to the probe, Sir Patrick said: “We didn’t see it before it was announced and I think others in the Cabinet Office also said they didn’t see it before it was formulated as policy. So we weren’t involved in the run up to it.” He added: “I think it would have been very obvious to anyone that this inevitably would cause an increase in transmission risk, and I think that would have been known by minister





