Roman Kemp's emotional speech at Rolling Stone UK Awards leaves attendees in tears

Attendees at the Rolling Stone UK Awards were left in tears of both laughter and crying by Roman Kemp’s speech in honour of his friend Lewis Capaldi. The glitzy awards night saw Sharon Osbourne accept an award on behalf of her husband Ozzy Osbourne, who is currently unwell and couldn’t travel. Daniel Kaluuya, Maisie Peters, and The Chemical Brothers all received honours on the night but one speech for an absent recipient stood out.

Roman, 30, was presenting the Game Changer award at the glamorous event on Thursday, November 23, in London, to the Someone You Loved singer. ‘This award is the first of it’s kind and it’s going to someone who I would class as a close friend of mine, a good mate, someone who all of you in this room know probably too well, I’ll give you a little hint,’ the radio DJ began. He continued: ‘I texted him and I said: “Gotta get this award for you do you want any message to pass on?” and he just said: “Get tae f**k. You do it yourself, freestyle somethin





