The Growing Trend of Thrifting: Second-Hand Sales Boom

Black Friday bargain-hunting is well and truly under way. But while many are still seeking out the best deals on the latest brands, others have caught on to the growing trend of "thrifting", resulting in a second-hand sales boom. But what are the reasons for it? The BBC spoke to a series of "thrifty" shoppers to find out.Elanor Plant has been buying second-hand clothes her entire life."As a kid I used to find it really annoying as I didn't want to be dragged around every shop," she said.
The 21-year-old graphic design student, from Winchester, said old-fashioned stigma around charity shops was lifting and they are now becoming more and more popular."And fast fashion is just not great for the environment, so it's nice to know that something had a home first and then you give it a second lease of life." The Charity Retail Association, which represents 470 charity members from across the UK, said sales from charity shops have increased by 10% in the past month
