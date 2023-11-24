AJ Odudu looks sensational in leather as she leads star-studded arrivals at Rolling Stone Awards in London. Dozens of famous faces took to the red carpet this year's Rolling Stone UK Awards at London's Roundhouse on 23 November, including AJ Odudu, Jessie Ware and Mollie King.

Celebrities were out in full force at the 2023 Rolling Stone UK Awards at The Roundhouse in London on Thursday, 23 November, with 13 stars will take home awards at the bash and be inducted into the Rolling Stone UK Hall of Fame, including Ozzy Osborne, who has been selected to receive the Icon Award. Hosted by comic satirist Munya Chawawa, there's no doubt the first ever Rolling Stone UK Awards were a fun-filled event. Let's take a look at some of the celebrity attendees... AJ continued to serve incredible looks on this year's Big Brother and she made sure to continue her fashion streak at the Rolling Stone UK Awards. The presenter wowed in a pink leather number, complete with matching gloves and a split reaching up to her hip. Paired with voluminous wavy hair and glam make-up, AJ definitely turned heads





