Rolling Stones album goes to number one - drawing level for record with The Beatles and Springsteen

The Rolling Stone's new album Hackney Diamonds has claimed the number one spot in this week's UK charts - drawing level with The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen and Robbie Williams for the record for most number one studio albums. It is the group's 11th album to hit the top spot and its first collection of new material in 18 years. It is also the first album for Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021.

The band blink-182's ninth album One More Time debuts at number two while records by Bombay Bicycle Club, Olivia Rodrigo and Drake make up the top five albums. Meanwhile, Kenya Grace's Strangers topped the singles chart for the third week in a row. The Rolling Stones formed in the early 1960s and have had eight number-one singles in the UK including (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, Paint It, Black and Honky Tonk Women.

